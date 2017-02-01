Police investigating after brother, sister shot on I-20
Police are investigating after a shooting on Interstate 20 in Bossier City sent a brother and sister to the hospital over the weekend. Arriving officers found 24-year-old Richard Williams was shot in the leg and his sister, 28-year-old Antonya Williams, was shot in the buttocks.
