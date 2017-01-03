New Year's Eve shooting sends man to hospital in Bossier City
Police say the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, and that it stemmed from an argument between the 18-year-old victim and a group in the parking lot of the U.S. Petrol gas station in the 5400 block of Barksdale Blvd. After the argument, the teen got into a vehicle and left. The group he was arguing with left in a different vehicle.
