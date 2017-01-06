Natchitoches native to command LANG battalion

Lt. Col. Jonathan D. Lloyd, a Natchitoches native, will take command of the Louisiana Army National Guard's 165th Combat Sustainment and Support Battalion during a ceremony at the 165th CSSB headquarters in Bossier City, Jan. 8. Lloyd currently resides in New Orleans with his wife Sandra and three children, Alexis Nicole, Jonathan David and Elizabeth Kaylee.

