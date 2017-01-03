More Dunkin' Donuts coming to Shreveport
A deal signed between New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees and Bourbon Street Donuts, LLC franchisee owner Vik Patel will develop up to 69 new locations in Louisiana, according to a news release. "As Dunkin' Donuts franchisees we are committed to growing the brand in Louisiana and playing an important role in the daily lives of people who live, work and visit here," Patel said.
