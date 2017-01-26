Life March to take place in Bossier City
Newly sworn in U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson and Louisiana State Rep. Katrina Jackson will be featured speakers at Saturday's Louisiana Life March North in Shreveport-Bossier. The Life March North is the second of three similar events being held across Louisiana on three consecutive weekends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|18 hr
|Nas nas
|5
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|Jan 21
|AllendaleStrong
|3
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|3
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|53
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 19
|Fed Up
|21
|Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still...
|Jan 18
|Ruff
|1
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC