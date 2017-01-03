First winter snowfall expected for so...

First winter snowfall expected for some of the ArkLaTex

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The first snowfall of winter is expected to arrive in the ArkLaTex Thursday night into Friday morning. Light accumulations are possible which could lead to a few slick spots for the morning commute Friday.

