First winter snowfall expected for some of the ArkLaTex
The first snowfall of winter is expected to arrive in the ArkLaTex Thursday night into Friday morning. Light accumulations are possible which could lead to a few slick spots for the morning commute Friday.
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|jennifer
|17
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Guest
|98
|Cleco CEO
|Mon
|Luke Cage
|15
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Mikeal218
|51
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Jan 5
|Rod Vill
|28
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Jan 3
|Real
|14
