Contractor gives overhead look, inside peek at Carl's Jr.-Bossier

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

A contractor is giving viewers an overhead look and an inside peek at one of Bossier City's newest fast-food restaurants. Work appears to be nearing completion on Carl's Jr. immediately north of Sam's Southern Eatery in the 2900 block of Barksdale Boulevard.

