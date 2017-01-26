Contractor gives overhead look, inside peek at Carl's Jr.-Bossier
A contractor is giving viewers an overhead look and an inside peek at one of Bossier City's newest fast-food restaurants. Work appears to be nearing completion on Carl's Jr. immediately north of Sam's Southern Eatery in the 2900 block of Barksdale Boulevard.
