continue reading

continue reading

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Natchitoches Times

The Louisiana National Guard's 165th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion welcomed Lt. Col. Jonathan D. Lloyd as their new commander during an official change of command ceremony at the 165th CSSB armory in Bossier City, Jan. 8. Lloyd, from New Orleans,assumed command from Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleco CEO 7 hr Alexadria Resident 19
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Jan 13 Musikologist 10
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Jan 11 No name 20
News Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12) Jan 10 jennifer 17
News White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12) Jan 9 Guest 98
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jan 8 Mikeal218 51
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Jan 5 Rod Vill 28
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,582 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC