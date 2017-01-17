The suspect arrested in the 2014 double murder of two Bossier City women is expected to appear in court Tuesday for a status hearing. Brandon Butler, 28 was indicted by a Bossier Parish grand jury on July 7, 2014 on 2-counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 26-year-old Karyl Cox and 24-year-old Jacqueline Beadle.

