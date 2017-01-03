Bossier deputies seek yard sign-snatcher caught on camera

The theft of a "Yard of the Month" sign in a Bossier City neighborhood has police looking for the woman caught on camera snatching it from the landscaping just outside the elderly victim's front door. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 in the 2300 block of Tall Grass Circle in the Belle Rose neighborhood, which is part of the Legacy subdivision in Bossier City.

