Bossier deputies seek yard sign-snatcher caught on camera
The theft of a "Yard of the Month" sign in a Bossier City neighborhood has police looking for the woman caught on camera snatching it from the landscaping just outside the elderly victim's front door. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 in the 2300 block of Tall Grass Circle in the Belle Rose neighborhood, which is part of the Legacy subdivision in Bossier City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleco CEO
|6 hr
|Hilton is Back
|12
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Jan 5
|Rod Vill
|28
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Jan 3
|Real
|14
|Alexandria Black Attorneys
|Jan 2
|Eric
|2
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 1
|Rick and ruth
|50
|RPSO Rat List (Nov '11)
|Dec 28
|Bigp
|51
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC