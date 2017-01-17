BCPD: Shots fired near Louisiana Boardwalk, but no known victims
Shots were fired near the Louisiana Boardwalk late Saturday night, but police say they have not found any shooting victims. It happened just before 10 p.m. and reportedly involved people who had just come out of the movie theater on the boardwalk.
