AT 6: Family of 3 loses home to fire

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

A Bossier City family of 3 is left without a home Wednesday morning after it was destroyed by a fire. The fire happened just after 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rodney Street near Central Park elementary school.

