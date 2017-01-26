AT 6: Family of 3 loses home to fire
A Bossier City family of 3 is left without a home Wednesday morning after it was destroyed by a fire. The fire happened just after 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rodney Street near Central Park elementary school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|14 hr
|Nas nas
|5
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|Jan 21
|AllendaleStrong
|3
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|3
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|53
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 19
|Fed Up
|21
|Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still...
|Jan 18
|Ruff
|1
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC