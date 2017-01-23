Andrea Lee to Face Heather Bassett fo...

Andrea Lee to Face Heather Bassett for Inaugural Flyweight Title at LFA 4 on Feb. 17

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Sherdog

Andrea Lee and Heather Bassett will square off for the inaugural women's flyweight title at Legacy Fighting Alliance 4 on Feb. 17, the promotion announced Thursday. LFA 4 takes place at the Horseshoe Hotel and Casino in Bossier City, La., and is headlined by a showdown between Legacy FC featherweight champ Kevin Aguilar and RFA featherweight champion Raoni Barcelos for the organization's inaugural 145-pound strap.

