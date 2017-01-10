Abraham assignment gives cover for Barksdale,a

Abraham assignment gives cover for Barksdale, Fort Polk Freshmen Congressmen Mike Johnson and Clay Higgins await their committee assignments. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://tnsne.ws/2jrAemy Congressman Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, is a former National Guard pilot who continues to fly reconnaissance missions for the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Air Force's Civil Air Patrol Green Flag Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.