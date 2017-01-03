2 persons of interest wanted in connection with car burglaries
This surveillance camera image shows 2 men at Circle K store at Airline Drive at Swan Lake Road in Bossier City early Jan. 1. Bossier sheriff's detectives say they are persons of interest in 9 vehicle burglaries. This is one of 2 persons of interest Bossier sheriff's detectives are trying to identify in connection with 9 vehicle burglaries in 2 Bossier Parish neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Tue
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Tue
|Real
|14
|Alexandria Black Attorneys
|Mon
|Eric
|2
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 2
|Luke Cage
|9
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 1
|Rick and ruth
|50
|RPSO Rat List (Nov '11)
|Dec 28
|Bigp
|51
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC