2 persons of interest wanted in conne...

2 persons of interest wanted in connection with car burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

This surveillance camera image shows 2 men at Circle K store at Airline Drive at Swan Lake Road in Bossier City early Jan. 1. Bossier sheriff's detectives say they are persons of interest in 9 vehicle burglaries. This is one of 2 persons of interest Bossier sheriff's detectives are trying to identify in connection with 9 vehicle burglaries in 2 Bossier Parish neighborhoods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol... Tue CenLaGent 1
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) Tue Real 14
Alexandria Black Attorneys Mon Eric 2
Cleco CEO Jan 2 Luke Cage 9
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jan 1 Rick and ruth 50
RPSO Rat List (Nov '11) Dec 28 Bigp 51
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,469 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,403

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC