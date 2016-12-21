Santa makes a special trip to the Boardwalk in Bossier City.
Jolly Ol' St. Nick had a special delivery to make at a candy store at the Bossier City Boardwalk and KSLA News 12 was there to catch people's reactions. On his way to his destination, he stopped and asked a few kids and even some adults what they wanted for Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleco CEO
|Dec 28
|Proofreader
|8
|RPSO Rat List (Nov '11)
|Dec 28
|Bigp
|51
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|shreveport lacking
|Dec 26
|GTW
|1
|Dead Beat Dads
|Dec 26
|Hilton is Back
|10
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|Dec 24
|Anthony
|4
|Louisiana House candidate called for ban on bus...
|Dec 20
|TexasMadOn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC