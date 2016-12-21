Santa makes a special trip to the Boa...

Santa makes a special trip to the Boardwalk in Bossier City.

Jolly Ol' St. Nick had a special delivery to make at a candy store at the Bossier City Boardwalk and KSLA News 12 was there to catch people's reactions. On his way to his destination, he stopped and asked a few kids and even some adults what they wanted for Christmas.

