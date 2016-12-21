Police release images of person of interest in mall bomb scare
Bossier City police are trying to identify this man whom surveillance cameras caught Dec. 7 pulling a suitcase through Pierre Bossier Mall. Bossier City police say the person of interest appears to be in his mid-30s, stands 5'10" to 6' tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has a scruff beard and gold tooth.
