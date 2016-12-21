Officer recalls hearing the 2 clicks of the gun in his face
Officer recalls hearing the 2 clicks of the gun in his face - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL "As far as someone actually sticking a firearm in my face and pulling the trigger? Yeah, that's the first time," Bossier City police Sgt. Kenneth Johnson told KSLA News 12. The entire harrowing incident was captured on Bossier City Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead Beat Dads
|16 hr
|Taylor Ferrell
|9
|Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Vict...
|Thu
|bobsrule99
|1
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|97
|Louisiana House candidate called for ban on bus...
|Dec 20
|TexasMadOn
|4
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
|Ex-Avoyelles police juror booked over lawnmower (Sep '12)
|Dec 10
|Blane Montgomery
|15
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC