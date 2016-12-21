More

Monday Dec 12 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

CSRA in Bossier City is seeking information technology professionals to fill an estimated 200 jobs at the newly opened Integrated Technology Center . It will host a job fair Dec. 13 at the ITC at 6310 E. Texas St. There will be 2 sessions.

