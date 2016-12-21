Mike Johnson elected to Congress easily in north Louisiana

State Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Bossier City, won his first term in Congress with a landslide election victory Saturday over Democrat Marshall Jones, a lawyer and businessman in the Shreveport area. Johnson, a member of the Legislature and longtime antiabortion advocate, will replace U.S. Rep. John Fleming, who gave up his seat when he unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate this fall.

