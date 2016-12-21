Mike Johnson elected to Congress easily in north Louisiana
State Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Bossier City, won his first term in Congress with a landslide election victory Saturday over Democrat Marshall Jones, a lawyer and businessman in the Shreveport area. Johnson, a member of the Legislature and longtime antiabortion advocate, will replace U.S. Rep. John Fleming, who gave up his seat when he unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead Beat Dads
|16 hr
|Taylor Ferrell
|9
|Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Vict...
|Thu
|bobsrule99
|1
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|97
|Louisiana House candidate called for ban on bus...
|Dec 20
|TexasMadOn
|4
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
|Ex-Avoyelles police juror booked over lawnmower (Sep '12)
|Dec 10
|Blane Montgomery
|15
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC