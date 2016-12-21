Louisiana legislator who opposes LGBT protections likely to be elected to Congress
North Louisiana looks likely to elect one of the Louisiana Legislature's most socially conservative members to Congress this Saturday . State Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Bossier City, is expected to easily defeat Democrat Marshall Jones, an attorney and businessman, for the congressional seat centered around Shreveport and northwest Louisiana.
