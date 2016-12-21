Louisiana House candidate called for ...

Louisiana House candidate called for ban on businesses that employ Muslims: report

There are 4 comments on the NOLA.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled Louisiana House candidate called for ban on businesses that employ Muslims: report. In it, NOLA.com reports that:

A candidate for an open seat in the Louisiana Legislature has called for a ban on all businesses that are owned by or employ Muslims, according to The Times of Shreveport . Michael "Duke" Lowrie is running as a Republican for the 8th House District seat based in Bossier City .

Christine in Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
Just another insane retarded Rep !

When non-Muslims are decreasing at record rates, who will business AND politicians turn to ?

TexasMadOn

Austin, TX

#2 Tuesday Dec 20
Christine in Michigan wrote:
Just another insane retarded Rep !

When non-Muslims are decreasing at record rates, who will business AND politicians turn to ?
That's a winner in Louisiana. Will be a winner all over U.s. in two months.
Christine in Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

#3 Tuesday Dec 20
Delusional much ?

lol
TexasMadOn

Austin, TX

#4 Tuesday Dec 20
Christine in Michigan wrote:
Delusional much ?

lol
Well, you just hang around for a month, or two, and watch your Islamic dreams go up in smoke. I'll send you a wet toesack to put yourself out.
