Family asks GoFundMe aid, says mentally ill son beat mom
A northwest Louisiana woman is asking for help with her mother's medical expenses, saying her mentally ill brother "brutally attacked" their parents. Bossier City police say $1.1 million bond has been set for 37-year-old John Byrd, who was arrested on charges of attempted murder of 67-year-old Katherine Byrd, known as Kay.
