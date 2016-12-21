Daigle capital murder case moving closer to trial
A jury questionnaire has been finalized in the capital murder case of Kevin Daigle, who is accused of first- degree murder in the death of State Trooper Steven Vincent. Court dates have been set to deal with any issues that arise before trial.
