Bossier exploring switch to artificial turf at 4 football fields
The possible turf switch is the focus of its Building and Grounds Planning and Development Committee meeting this afternoon at the Bossier Instructional Center on Airline Drive in Bossier City. At issue is whether to change the makeup of the turf on 4 of the parish's high school football fields.
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dead Beat Dads
|16 hr
|Taylor Ferrell
|9
|Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Vict...
|Thu
|bobsrule99
|1
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|97
|Louisiana House candidate called for ban on bus...
|Dec 20
|TexasMadOn
|4
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
|Ex-Avoyelles police juror booked over lawnmower (Sep '12)
|Dec 10
|Blane Montgomery
|15
