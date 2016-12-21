"3 Stripes" - The New Single Release By Mr. Envi'
Southern Stisles recording artist Mr. Envi' enlists Team Insomniacs recording artist Chucky Workclothes out of Indianapolis to give us his new single "3 Stripes" off of his upcoming "All Nite Grind" - EP. The single was recorded at S3 Studios in Bossier City, La and produced by up & coming music producer David Lee of Memphis, Tn.
