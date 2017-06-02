Man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Borger
Jerrod Hooper was arrested Friday afternoon in Borger after a 4-hour standoff with law enforcement, according to Borger Police Department news release. Hooper, 33, had a warrant out for his arrest on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony, after he allegedly fired shots at an occupied vehicle around midnight.
