Man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Borger

Jerrod Hooper was arrested Friday afternoon in Borger after a 4-hour standoff with law enforcement, according to Borger Police Department news release. Hooper, 33, had a warrant out for his arrest on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony, after he allegedly fired shots at an occupied vehicle around midnight.

