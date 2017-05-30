Borger Police involved in tactical situation with felony suspect
NewsChannel 10 has confirmed with the City of Borger and Hutchinson County OEM that a tactical situation is ongoing at this time. There is a felony suspect in the area of Teague and Garrett in Borger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
