2017 Election guide: Region's residents to decide on taxes
Many Texas Panhandle communities will make decisions about their local city governments, area hospitals and school districts by their votes in the May 6 elections. Some of the highlights include $45 million in bonds for Hereford Independent School District, nearly $41 million in bonds for Borger Independent School District and nearly $14 million in bonds for the Hemphill County Hospital District.
