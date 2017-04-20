2017 Election guide: Region's residen...

2017 Election guide: Region's residents to decide on taxes

Saturday Apr 22

Many Texas Panhandle communities will make decisions about their local city governments, area hospitals and school districts by their votes in the May 6 elections. Some of the highlights include $45 million in bonds for Hereford Independent School District, nearly $41 million in bonds for Borger Independent School District and nearly $14 million in bonds for the Hemphill County Hospital District.

