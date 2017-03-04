Susupect charged with murder in Borge...

Susupect charged with murder in Borger shooting, held on $1M bond

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Amarillo.com

Mathew James Baker, 34, was booked into the Hutchinson County Jail in connection with the death of Blake Thorvaldsen, according to Borger Police Department Assistant Chief Brandon Strope. Baker remains in jail on a $1 million bond, Strope said in a news release.

