South Plains community rallies in support after Panhandle fires

Friday Mar 10

South Plains residents are rallying to help their neighbors affected by this week's wildfires that blazed through nearly half a million acres and left four people dead in the northern Panhandle. Crystal Vinson of First Christian Church said Friday that Lubbock residents have already filled the church's collection container with bottles of water, sports drinks and baby wipes to help firefighters battling the blazes.

