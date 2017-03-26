More Than a Memory': Garth concerts q...

More Than a Memory': Garth concerts quenched Amarillo's thirst 20 years ago

Grueling Amarillo heat had left an anxious sea of people chanting "open the gate" through parched throats as it sat dammed outside the locked entrances to Potter County Memorial Stadium on July 11, 1997. An estimated 12,000 people sardined themselves into the stadium, then a fresh batch repeated the process less than 24 hours later to finish off the two-day finale to a nearly monthlong event that could only be brought about by the hottest recording artist of the 1990s.

