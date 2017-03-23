Fundraiser for injured Borger firefighters
Comedian Jeff Justus is hosting a comedy event in Amarillo on Thursday, March 16, to raise money for the Borger firefighters who were injured last week during a controlled burn near Clarendon, TX. Justus is hosting a 'night of laughs' with Comedy's Best Kept Secret Tour featuring Andrew Frank and headliner Dan Frigolette.
Borger Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Price
|Mar 20
|George
|2
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar 19
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar 14
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Hospital (Oct '13)
|Mar 9
|Pampaborn
|3
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar 6
|ChartPhartss
|1
|hey I have some guy from Fritz Texas offering ...
|Mar 4
|lulu
|1
|bart & mark parks
|Mar 2
|arbrogast road
|2
