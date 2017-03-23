Fundraiser for injured Borger firefighters

Comedian Jeff Justus is hosting a comedy event in Amarillo on Thursday, March 16, to raise money for the Borger firefighters who were injured last week during a controlled burn near Clarendon, TX. Justus is hosting a 'night of laughs' with Comedy's Best Kept Secret Tour featuring Andrew Frank and headliner Dan Frigolette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.