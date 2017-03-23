Fundraiser for injured Borger firefig...

Fundraiser for injured Borger firefighters

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Comedian Jeff Justus is hosting a comedy event in Amarillo on Thursday, March 16, to raise money for the Borger firefighters who were injured last week during a controlled burn near Clarendon, TX. Justus is hosting a 'night of laughs' with Comedy's Best Kept Secret Tour featuring Andrew Frank and headliner Dan Frigolette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Borger Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Price Mar 20 George 2
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar 19 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar 14 Slappy McGee 4
Hospital (Oct '13) Mar 9 Pampaborn 3
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar 6 ChartPhartss 1
hey I have some guy from Fritz Texas offering ... Mar 4 lulu 1
bart & mark parks Mar 2 arbrogast road 2
See all Borger Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Borger Forum Now

Borger Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Borger Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Borger, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,636 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC