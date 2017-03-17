Borger's JC Penney to close along wit...

Borger's JC Penney to close along with eight other Texas stores

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Amarillo.com

JC Penney announced Friday that it plans to close 138 stores, including one in the Borger Shopping Plaza, as part of a nationwide exodus from smaller markets. The clothing retailer said last month that it would shutter 13 to 14 percent of its locations, and the official list came out Friday.

