Borger's JC Penney to close along with eight other Texas stores
JC Penney announced Friday that it plans to close 138 stores, including one in the Borger Shopping Plaza, as part of a nationwide exodus from smaller markets. The clothing retailer said last month that it would shutter 13 to 14 percent of its locations, and the official list came out Friday.
