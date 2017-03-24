Borger teacher indicted on nine felony counts of improper relationship
A Borger teacher arrested in October for indecency with a child was arrested again Thursday after he was accused of an inappropriate relationship with three students. "The offenses alleged in the indictments involve three former students and occurred between 2013 and 2015" while Stiles was a second grade teacher at Borger Independent School District, a news release from the 84th District Attorney's Office said.
