Borger 2nd grade teacher arrested and...

Borger 2nd grade teacher arrested and indicted for improper relationship with student

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Thursday night, 50-year-old Myron Stiles of Borger was arrested by the Hutchinson County Sheriff's office for Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student. His arrest stems from three Hutchinson County Grand Jury indictments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Borger Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr 8 caviardemar89 3
Earnably Apr 7 caviDemar89 1
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Apr 5 Neverkno 9
Ashley Price Mar 29 Sarah 3
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar '17 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
Hospital (Oct '13) Mar '17 Pampaborn 3
See all Borger Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Borger Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hutchinson County was issued at April 21 at 5:31AM CDT

Borger Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Borger Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Borger, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,448,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC