Borger 2nd grade teacher arrested and indicted for improper relationship with student
Thursday night, 50-year-old Myron Stiles of Borger was arrested by the Hutchinson County Sheriff's office for Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student. His arrest stems from three Hutchinson County Grand Jury indictments.
