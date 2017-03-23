Ballard M. Turner of Conroe

Ballard M. Turner of Conroe

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: EParis Extra

Ballard M. Turner was born on October 16, 1921 to Claude Milton Turner and Minnie Agatha Turner in Tigertown, Tx. He went home to be with his heavenly father on March 18, 2017 at the age of 95. He was a veteran of WW2, signing up after graduation from Paris High School in 1942.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Borger Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Price Mar 20 George 2
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar 19 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar 14 Slappy McGee 4
Hospital (Oct '13) Mar 9 Pampaborn 3
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar 6 ChartPhartss 1
hey I have some guy from Fritz Texas offering ... Mar 4 lulu 1
bart & mark parks Mar 2 arbrogast road 2
See all Borger Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Borger Forum Now

Borger Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Borger Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Borger, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,822,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC