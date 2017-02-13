Weather Service: The worst is yet to ...

Weather Service: The worst is yet to come for Amarillo, Texas Panhandle

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Amarillo.com

While Amarillo and Texas Panhandle residents woke Monday to find rain and the occasional smattering of freezing rain falling from low, dark skies instead of snow, the National Weather Service says the worst is on the way. The snow and cold initially forecast for Sunday night through this morning didn't move as fast as predicted.

