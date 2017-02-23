Livestock Genetics Center opens in Bo...

Livestock Genetics Center opens in Borger

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Amarillo.com

The center will focus on cattle embryo transfer: Embryos harvested from high-priced, sought-after cows are placed into less expensive cows that essentially serve as surrogates. Faculty and students will use a hormone to make "genetically superior" cows produce 15 to 20 embryos instead of one, Housewright explained.

