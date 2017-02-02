Charges pending in Borger gambling raid
Misdemeanor promotion of gambling charges are pending against three people, the result of a raid on an illegal gambling business, according to Borger Police Department Assistant Police Chief Brandon Strope. "We've been looking at it pretty much since it opened," Strope said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Borger Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|devlin
|15
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Review: Adult Video Gallery-Paramount (Oct '11)
|Feb 13
|Long and hard
|8
|Confession of a Porn Addict, Closet Perv & Unde...
|Feb 13
|MadPreacherOfAmar...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 11
|ICE Capitan
|2
|Murders in the 1980
|Feb 9
|Girl from Oklahoma
|1
|Help!!!
|Jan 25
|Sariahnico13
|1
Find what you want!
Search Borger Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC