BSA Hospice Opportunitities for Support in March

Monday Feb 27

The BSA Hospice of the Southwest is offering more opportunities for those in our are to heal after suffering a loss. Life After Loss: Understanding our Grief on Mondays starting April 3 through May 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Faith Covenant Church in Borger, Tx.

Borger, TX

