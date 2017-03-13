BSA Hospice Opportunitities for Support in March
The BSA Hospice of the Southwest is offering more opportunities for those in our are to heal after suffering a loss. Life After Loss: Understanding our Grief on Mondays starting April 3 through May 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Faith Covenant Church in Borger, Tx.
