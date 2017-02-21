Borger Police Go Through Taser Certification Course
Officers of the Borger Police Department who had not previously been certified in the use of the taser went through the Taser Certification Course at Frank Phillips College. As part of the course and is required by Borger Police Department Policy, Officers who want to carry and utilize a taser must be exposed to the effects of the taser.
