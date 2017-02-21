Borger Police Go Through Taser Certif...

Borger Police Go Through Taser Certification Course

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Officers of the Borger Police Department who had not previously been certified in the use of the taser went through the Taser Certification Course at Frank Phillips College. As part of the course and is required by Borger Police Department Policy, Officers who want to carry and utilize a taser must be exposed to the effects of the taser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Borger Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) 18 hr devlin 17
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
Review: Adult Video Gallery-Paramount (Oct '11) Feb 13 Long and hard 8
Confession of a Porn Addict, Closet Perv & Unde... Feb 13 MadPreacherOfAmar... 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 11 ICE Capitan 2
Murders in the 1980 Feb 9 Girl from Oklahoma 1
Help!!! Jan 25 Sariahnico13 1
See all Borger Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Borger Forum Now

Borger Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Borger Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Borger, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC