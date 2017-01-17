Texas Panhandle counties still without power
As of Jan. 17, there are still more than 8,000 Xcel Energy customers without power but that number is expected to continue to fall throughout the week. The main power line that travels through that community to Higgins is now in the process of being rebuilt, but power may not be restored to those communities in that surrounding area until late this week.
