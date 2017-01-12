Senator Kel Seliger elected unanimous...

Senator Kel Seliger elected unanimously to serve as President Pro Tempore in Texas Senate

This week marks an exciting start to the 85th Legislative Session as Senator Kel Seliger is sworn in as President Pro Tempore in the Texas Senate. Seliger, a Borger native who calls Amarillo home was elected unanimously.

