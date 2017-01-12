More
After three years of construction, crews have finished the Borger Nitrogen Operations Expansion Project and are currently testing each section of the new facility before going fully operational. For the small city of Borger, an investment of this size helped the community through the recent struggles of the oil industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Borger Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|JULIO
|1,032
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Sat
|Rockstar
|1
|Edible Arrangements Guy
|Fri
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Jan 13
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Ashley Price
|Jan 3
|goldenrule
|1
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Borger Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC