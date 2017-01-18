More than 3K still lack power after i...

More than 3K still lack power after ice storm

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Amarillo.com

The total amount of Xcel Energy customers affected by last weekend's ice storm in the Texas Panhandle has been revised upward to 58,000 since Sunday, according to the company's spokesperson Wes Reeves. Reeves said there were 824 in the Borger District, 132 in the Pampa District, 1,184 in Perryton, and 1,081 in the Darrouzett, Follett, Higgins and Lipscomb areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Borger Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
Help!!! Jan 25 Sariahnico13 1
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... Jan 24 Super user 15
Kellogs brown n root guys Jan 14 Rockstar 1
Edible Arrangements Guy Jan 13 Ashley 2
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Jan 13 seismos 1
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Jan 13 seismos 7
See all Borger Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Borger Forum Now

Borger Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Borger Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Borger, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC