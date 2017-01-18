More than 3K still lack power after ice storm
The total amount of Xcel Energy customers affected by last weekend's ice storm in the Texas Panhandle has been revised upward to 58,000 since Sunday, according to the company's spokesperson Wes Reeves. Reeves said there were 824 in the Borger District, 132 in the Pampa District, 1,184 in Perryton, and 1,081 in the Darrouzett, Follett, Higgins and Lipscomb areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Borger Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Help!!!
|Jan 25
|Sariahnico13
|1
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|Jan 24
|Super user
|15
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan 14
|Rockstar
|1
|Edible Arrangements Guy
|Jan 13
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Jan 13
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
Find what you want!
Search Borger Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC