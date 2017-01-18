More than 3K still lack power after ice storm

The total amount of Xcel Energy customers affected by last weekend's ice storm in the Texas Panhandle has been revised upward to 58,000 since Sunday, according to the company's spokesperson Wes Reeves. Reeves said there were 824 in the Borger District, 132 in the Pampa District, 1,184 in Perryton, and 1,081 in the Darrouzett, Follett, Higgins and Lipscomb areas.

