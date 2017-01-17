Manhunt Underway in Borger
The suspect's vehicle is a green Chevy Suburban DBK-2609. The vehicle was found in the 700 block of Brain Street and officials are searching for the suspect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Borger Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan 14
|Rockstar
|1
|Edible Arrangements Guy
|Jan 13
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Jan 13
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Ashley Price
|Jan 3
|goldenrule
|1
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Borger Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC