Icy Weather Causing Power Outages Across the High Plains
According to one of the company's representatives, close to 10,500 customers across the Texas Panhandle have been impacted by ice-related power outages. "We have restored about 4,500 of those customers, with about 6,000 still waiting to be reconnected," Wes Reeves said.
Borger Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|PhartSiphoned
|1,048
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan 14
|Rockstar
|1
|Edible Arrangements Guy
|Jan 13
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Jan 13
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|Ashley Price
|Jan 3
|goldenrule
|1
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
