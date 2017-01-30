City of Borger awarded Wildfire Mitig...

City of Borger awarded Wildfire Mitigation Award

Monday Jan 30

The City of Borger was awarded a 2017 Wildfire Mitigation Award earlier this month by numerous groups for its work and impact in helping prepare for and prevent wildfires. Borger is one of only 14 cities across the country to receive the honor and one of just two in Texas.

Borger, TX

