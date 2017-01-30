City of Borger awarded Wildfire Mitigation Award
The City of Borger was awarded a 2017 Wildfire Mitigation Award earlier this month by numerous groups for its work and impact in helping prepare for and prevent wildfires. Borger is one of only 14 cities across the country to receive the honor and one of just two in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Borger Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|Review: Adult Video Gallery-Paramount (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Long and hard
|8
|Confession of a Porn Addict, Closet Perv & Unde...
|13 hr
|MadPreacherOfAmar...
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Sat
|ICE Capitan
|2
|Murders in the 1980
|Feb 9
|Girl from Oklahoma
|1
|Help!!!
|Jan 25
|Sariahnico13
|1
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|Jan 24
|Super user
|15
Find what you want!
Search Borger Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC