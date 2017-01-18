Borger shooting suspect considered ar...

Borger shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Amarillo.com

The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office along with the Borger Police Department are actively seeking Christopher Garza, 44, as a suspect after multiple shots were fired at Hutchinson County Sheriff Kirk Coker and his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop. Border Police Department Captain Brandon Strope said that at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon Sheriff Coker attempted to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved in a separate shooting incident.

