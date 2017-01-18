Borger shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous
The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office along with the Borger Police Department are actively seeking Christopher Garza, 44, as a suspect after multiple shots were fired at Hutchinson County Sheriff Kirk Coker and his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop. Border Police Department Captain Brandon Strope said that at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon Sheriff Coker attempted to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved in a separate shooting incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Borger Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Help!!!
|Jan 25
|Sariahnico13
|1
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|Jan 24
|Super user
|15
|Kellogs brown n root guys
|Jan 14
|Rockstar
|1
|Edible Arrangements Guy
|Jan 13
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Jan 13
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
Find what you want!
Search Borger Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC