Borger shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous

The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office along with the Borger Police Department are actively seeking Christopher Garza, 44, as a suspect after multiple shots were fired at Hutchinson County Sheriff Kirk Coker and his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop. Border Police Department Captain Brandon Strope said that at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon Sheriff Coker attempted to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved in a separate shooting incident.

